Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid’s friendship is known to all. The singer was seen spending time with the supermodel during her break from the Eras Tour. The girls were clicked together, holding hands as they exited a plush restaurant in NYC. Taylor opted for a sleeveless black jumpsuit, whereas Gigi dressed up in a short-sleeved white crop top paired with pencil skirt. The BFFs looked all chic and happy in each other’s company. Taylor Swift Looks Gorgeous in Black Minidress As She Steps Out for Girls Night with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and the Haim Sisters (View Pic).

Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid spotted in New York. pic.twitter.com/KAXf3kwJLq — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 19, 2023

BFFs In NYC

taylor’s little run towards gigi they’re so cute pic.twitter.com/PBkPiY8E3l — c 💌 (@celestialswiftt) June 19, 2023

