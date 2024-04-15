Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce captivated the audience at Coachella 2024 over the weekend. The couple was spotted indulging in PDA and dancing together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. A viral video captured the moment Travis protectively wrapped his arms around Taylor, and the two beamed with joy as they swayed from side to side. Coachella 2024: Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Bleachers' Performance at the Music Festival (Watch Videos).

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce At Coachella 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the #Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. pic.twitter.com/Al7O3GEKDK — 21 (@21metgala) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)