Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently shared a romantic kiss in the ocean on their Bahamas getaway. They also walked together along Harbour Island's sandy shore. The couple was on their vacation on Thursday, March 21, 2024. They lounged together and enjoyed the sun, capturing hearts with their affectionate display. Swift, 34, held a drink as they basked in each other's company. Their intimate moment caught the attention of fans, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms. Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Hugs and Kisses Boyfriend Travis Kelce Following Kansas City Chiefs Win (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce KISS At Bahamas Harbour Island

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted in the Bahamas. https://t.co/M5bi66gJVf — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying their romantic vacation in the Bahamas’ Harbour Island. pic.twitter.com/1ZwihFKDtn — 21 (@21metgala) March 25, 2024

