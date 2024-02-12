Super Bowl 2024 celebrated the victory of Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs. Countless videos and photos flooded the internet. A video capturing the pop star and her boyfriend Travis at the Kansas City Chiefs afterparty has gone viral. In the video, Taylor is enjoying herself with Travis and others. During the performance of the song "You Belong With Me," they playfully point at each other and sing along to the chorus, and the lovebirds can also be seen hugging each other. Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Hugs and Kisses Boyfriend Travis Kelce Following Kansas City Chiefs Win (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Chiefs Afterparty:

📹| Taylor & Travis pointing to eachother during 'You Belong With Me' at the Chiefs #SuperBowl afterparty! 😉🥰 pic.twitter.com/pnn69K7ANf — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 12, 2024

