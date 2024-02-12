Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious at the 2024 Super Bowl, but the celebrations didn't end on the field. At the Chiefs' Super Bowl afterparty, all eyes were on Taylor and Travis as they sealed their budding romance with a passionate kiss. The moment, captured on video, sent fans into a frenzy as the couple shared a tender moment amidst the festivities. Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Flies to Las Vegas to Support Boyfriend Travis Kelce During the Championship Game.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Chiefs After Party:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing and kissing at the Chiefs #SuperBowl afterparty. pic.twitter.com/4rANL130am — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)