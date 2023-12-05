Forbes' 20th Annual List for Global Female Leaders has been released. It celebrates Women's Progress, highlighting the impact of their work and contributions on the world. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen leads the 2023 list, followed by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and US Vice President Kamala Harris. Making history, Taylor Swift secures fifth place, marking the first entertainer to break into the top five. Swift's rise from 79th place in 2022 to the fifth place, with her net worth reaching $1.1 billion after the hugely successful Eras tour. Taylor is crowned as the most powerful woman in Media & Entertainment in 2023. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie Shatters Box Office Records With $128 Million Opening Globally – Reports.

Check Out The List Here:

Forbes ranks the most powerful women of 2023: 1. Ursula von der Leyen 2. Christine Lagarde 3. Kamala Harris 4. Giorgio Meloni 5. Taylor Swift 6. Karen Lynch 7. Jane Fraser 8. Abigail Johnson 9. Mary Barra 10. Melinda French Gates — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2023

Taylor Earns The Top Spot In Entertainment Category:

Forbes crowns Taylor Swift as the most powerful woman in Media & Entertainment in 2023. pic.twitter.com/SoGVEpFysX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2023

