Taylor Swift concluded her monumental Australian leg of the Final Eras Tour with overwhelming gratitude towards her Sydney audience. Wrapping up her final show at Accor Stadium, where she became the inaugural artist to perform four times, Swift expressed her heartfelt appreciation on Instagram, capturing the whirlwind of magical moments shared with the crowd. Reflecting on the chaos of acoustic mashups, the loud cheers, and the unforgettable singing experience with Sabrina Carpenter, Swift thanked her fans for their positivity, passion, and contagious energy throughout the tour. Taylor Swift’s Sydney Concert Evacuated Over Safety Concerns Amidst Lightning Storm (Watch Video).

