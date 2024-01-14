Despite the historical chill at Arrowhead Stadium, the atmosphere heated up with a Swag Surf dance celebration on Saturday night. Taylor Swift, along with Kansas City Chiefs fans, grooved to the beats as the Chiefs triumphed over the Miami Dolphins, securing a 26-7 victory in the AFC playoffs' first round. The Chiefs' connection to the song "Swag Surfin'" made the dance even more significant, with Swift joining forces with Donna Kelce and Brittany Mahomes, adding star power to the lively countdown to victory in Chiefs Kingdom. Flavor Flav Calls Out Jo Koy, Insists on Apology to Taylor Swift Following Controversial Golden Globes Hosting.

See Taylor Swift Dancing at Chiefs Game:

Taylor Swift swag surfing at the Chiefs game tonight. pic.twitter.com/kkH6dSQZpP — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 14, 2024

