Taylor Swift fans are crazy AF and one of the recent incident surrounding the singer's tour proves the same. Case in point, for The Eras Tour, a fan turned into a 'ghost' by wearing a bizarre disguise outfit, and the reason behind it will make you LOL. The Swiftie worn pink blanket with sunglasses for a live news programme to keep her identity a secret. The fan explained that she had called in sick at work with an aim to see Taylor at Cincinnati stadium, and so it was important for her to stay hidden. Taylor Swift Fan Survey Shows Half of the Adults in US Thinks ‘1989’ Album Is Best Album Ever- Reports.

Swiftie Dons Bizarre Outfit:

Taylor Swift fan wears disguise on a local news station after revealing that she called in sick for work to attend the #ErasTour. pic.twitter.com/NWhe2UtYt6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 2, 2023

