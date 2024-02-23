Taylor Swift fans in Sydney were passionately singing their favourite anthems when the unexpected occurred. As fans eagerly awaited the concert to begin, a sudden storm out of nowhere created a chaotic situation inside the venue, leading Accor Stadium staff to evacuate the floor, prompting Swift fans to seek immediate cover. Reports indicate that a massive storm and lightning strikes arrived less than an hour before the scheduled evening on February 23. Taylor Swift Receives 8 Minutes of Standing Ovation from Crowd During Eras Tour Concert (Watch Video).

Thunderstorm Strikes Sydney's Accor Stadium :

🚨| The floor and lower bowl are currently being evacuated due to lightning strikes nearby the stadium at today's show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Sydney, Australia. Please stay safe and seek shelter for now #SydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/trs8heeziR — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 23, 2024

