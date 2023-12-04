Pop sensation Taylor Swift caused a stir as she made an unexpected appearance at the Chiefs game in Wisconsin, supporting her beau, Travis Kelce. In a video capturing the surprise moment, Swift sported a stylish red overcoat complemented by sleek black heeled boots, effortlessly navigating the crowd as she headed to her seat. Taylor Swift Becomes One of the Top Singers in the World With Her Recently Approved Batch of Records!

Watch The Video Here:

Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game in Wisconsin tonight. pic.twitter.com/Bp5PyoopkS — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 4, 2023

