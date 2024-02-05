Taylor Swift made history at the Grammys by winning Album of the Year for her album "Midnights," becoming the only artist to achieve this at the Grammy's four times. In her acceptance speech, Swift expressed her love for the music industry and praised her friends, Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, highlighting Antonoff's talent as a producer and acknowledging Del Rey's influence on female artists. Grammys 2024 Red Carpet: Taylor Swift Dazzles in a Schiaparelli Gown, See Pics and Videos of the Gorgeous Singer.

Taylor Swift Praises Lana Del Rey:

Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey while accepting Album of the Year at the #GRAMMYs: “I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done. I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in… pic.twitter.com/xWyZjQQWSc — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)