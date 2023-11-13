Taylor Swift Requests Fans to Not Throw Objects Onstage During Her Performance, Says 'It Really Freaks Me Out' (Watch Video)

Taylor Swift is not just a celeb, she's an emotion for her fans. Recently, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer addressed something important to her admirers at Latin American leg of her Eras Tour and urged them to not throw objects while she's performing onstage. Giving genuine reason as well as acknowledging fans for their love, she made them understand how objects can lead to non-safety of peeps onstage. Check out her humble request below. Taylor Swift Speaks Out Against Anti-Queer Legislation During Pride Month Speech at The Eras Tour in Chicago (Watch Video).

Watch Taylor Swift's Viral Video:

🏟️| Taylor very kindly asking the crowd to not to throw things on stage 🫶 #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour "And just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries - it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it's on the stage then a dancer… pic.twitter.com/ZIY5Vxzajw — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 13, 2023

