Taylor Swift Requests Fans to Not Throw Objects Onstage During Her Performance, Says 'It Really Freaks Me Out' (Watch Video)

Swift's request comes amid a growing trend of fans throwing objects at performers during concerts. In recent months, several artists, including Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles, have been hit by objects thrown from the audience.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 13, 2023 10:15 AM IST

Taylor Swift is not just a celeb, she's an emotion for her fans. Recently, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer addressed something important to her admirers at Latin American leg of her Eras Tour and urged them to not throw objects while she's performing onstage. Giving genuine reason as well as acknowledging fans for their love, she made them understand how objects can lead to non-safety of peeps onstage. Check out her humble request below. Taylor Swift Speaks Out Against Anti-Queer Legislation During Pride Month Speech at The Eras Tour in Chicago (Watch Video).

Watch Taylor Swift's Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

