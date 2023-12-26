Amidst the festive season, Taylor Swift brought holiday vibes to Travis Kelce's game, sharing 'Merry Christmas' cheer alongside 'Santa Claus.' The pop icon sported a stylish ensemble, donning a black jacket paired with a chic checkered skirt at the Chiefs' electrifying match. Swift's presence and holiday spirit added a unique charm to the event, captivating both fans and onlookers. The video capturing her celebratory moments at the game swiftly became a highlight, further amplifying the joyous atmosphere during the sporting event. Taylor Swift KISSES Travis Kelce on the Cheeks During Cute PDA Moment at Kansas City Chiefs Post-Game Party (See Pic).

See Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game Video Here:

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today. “Merry Christmas” pic.twitter.com/0J7nMEuDeI — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 25, 2023

