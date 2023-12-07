So, Taylor Swift has been making headlines everywhere, even clinching the title of TIME Person of the Year! But hold on, Detroit's Jingle Ball? She was meant to surprise the audience there! Yet, that didn't happen. It turns out that at the event on November 6th in Little Caesars Arena, they had Usher, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush — the real deal. But here's the kicker: Mojo In The Morning announced Taylor Swift as the guest star, and who shows up? Traylor Swift, the impersonator! Cue a few Swift tunes and, well, some booing, leaving a bunch of upset Swifties in the crowd, turning it into an 'Oops' moment! Taylor Swift Named Time Magazine's Person Of The Year For 2023 (View Pic).

Imposter 'Trayler' Swift At Detroit Arena:

Detroit Jingle Ball criticized for announcing Taylor Swift as a performer and then bringing out an impersonator. pic.twitter.com/VtrPi6DHiC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023

