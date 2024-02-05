Taylor Swift Surprises All As She Announces New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' During Grammys 2024 Acceptance Speech (Watch Video)

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. I know the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift said on Grammys stage.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 05, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Taylor Swift thrilled fans with a double dose of excitement at the Grammys. Accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Midnights," her 13th Grammy award (a lucky number for her, she revealed), Swift surprised the audience by announcing her next studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," due out April 19. " I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you," she told the audience at the awards show. Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Tina Turner As She Ignites the Stage With Fiery 'Flowers' Performance (Watch Videos).

Taylor Swift Announces New Album:

"The Tortured Poets Department" Cover:

Taylor Swift Announces New Album:

"The Tortured Poets Department" Cover:

