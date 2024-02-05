Taylor Swift Surprises All As She Announces New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' During Grammys 2024 Acceptance Speech (Watch Video)

Taylor Swift thrilled fans with a double dose of excitement at the Grammys. Accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Midnights," her 13th Grammy award (a lucky number for her, she revealed), Swift surprised the audience by announcing her next studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," due out April 19. " I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you," she told the audience at the awards show. Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Tina Turner As She Ignites the Stage With Fiery 'Flowers' Performance (Watch Videos).

Taylor Swift Announces New Album:

"The Tortured Poets Department" Cover:

All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

