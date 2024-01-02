Amidst the holiday fervour, Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were seen enjoying the season's festivities at a bar in Kansas City, USA. The duo attended team gathering, which seemed to be a costume party, as numerous couples sported matching outfits. Swift, aged 33, graced the occasion wearing a sparkly mini dress, elegantly paired with her iconic red lipstick, adding her signature flair to the event. Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Kiss on New Year's Eve, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Taylor, Travis, Patrick Mahomes and His Wife Brittany:

LINDOS! Taylor Swift com Travis Kelce, Patrick e Brittany Mahomes e amigos na noite de Ano Novo. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JaZ0bolZiu — Taylor Swift Brasil (@taylorswiftbr) January 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)