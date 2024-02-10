Taylor Swift recovered like a pro after a near-miss on stage! During her Tokyo Eras Tour show, the singer almost took a tumble but handled it with characteristic humour. Fan-captured video shows Swift slightly stumbling while descending stairs on a set piece during the Folklore segment of her concert. Before launching into "Betty," Swift acknowledged the stumble with a lighthearted quip - "My life flashed before my eyes!" Usha Uthup Sings Miley Cyrus’ Grammy-Winning Hit Song ‘Flowers’, Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH.

Taylor Swift Nearly Falls Onstage:

Taylor Swift trips on her dress and almost falls off the Folklore cabin set. She addresses the crowd after she gets down #TokyoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/znXqxi6v2J — Echo tone Music (@EcHoToNe) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)