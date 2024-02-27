Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, has been accused of allegedly assaulting a paparazzo after her final Eras Tour show in Sydney. Australia’s Sky News reported that the 71-year-old allegedly assaulted a photographer in Sydney shortly after his daughter’s performance. The pap, who was allegedly punched by Scott, told the Sunday Morning Herald, “I was just out on the job chasing Taylor. She got off a super-yacht at Neutral Bay and walked up the wharf with an umbrella over her head and a couple of security (guards) around her. Security sort of pushed us around with the umbrellas. Then her dad decided to add to the mix and throw a punch in.” Taylor’s spokesperson addressed this incident by stating, “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” reports People. Taylor Swift Fulfils Wish of a 9-Year-Old Girl With Brain Cancer During Eras World Tour in Sydney, Singer Gifts Her ‘22’ Hat (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift’s Spokesperson Issues Statement

Taylor Swift's Spokesperson Addresses Alleged Altercation Between Singer's Dad Scott and Sydney Photographer https://t.co/iNokczzH3R — People (@people) February 27, 2024

