Taylor Swift's legal team warned a college student to stop tracking celebrity jets online or face legal consequences. According to WaPo, Jack Sweeney, a University of Central Florida student, received a stern letter from Swift's representatives in December. They demanded he stop posting Taylor's whereabouts on his social media pages, citing concerns for her safety and well-being. Sweeney used publicly available data to track Taylor's private jet, but Swift's lawyers deemed it stalking and harassing behaviour. They have threatened legal action if he persisted, expressing Taylor's fear and distress over her movements being monitored. Travis Kelce Reveals His Favourite Taylor Swift Song, Says ‘I Hear It Every Single Day’.

Taylor Swift's Team Issues Cease-and-Desist Over Jet Tracking

Taylor Swift sent a cease and desist to a man tracking her private jet as the behavior was ‘putting her safety and well-being at risk’ of stalkers. They say the fact her jet was being tracked made her fearful, causing emotional and physical distress. pic.twitter.com/bwwhnDamUf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2024

