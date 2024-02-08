Taylor Swift has reportedly been teasing a potential release of "Reputation: Taylor’s Version." Fans caught hints as her Instagram profile photo turned black and white. During the Grammys, her website also malfunctioned, suggesting imminent updates. Taylor's BF, Travis Kelce, and her friends also switched to monochrome profile pictures. Latest Rumours suggest "Reputation (Taylor’s Version)" might debut on September 13, exciting fans worldwide. Taylor Swift Changes Her Instagram Profile Pic to Black & White – Is 'Reputation TV' Coming?

Taylor Swift’s “reputation (Taylor’s Version)” is rumored to drop on September 13th. pic.twitter.com/erhYhSY1M6 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 7, 2024

