Kim Kardashian, the multi-talented entrepreneur and reality TV sensation, is set to conquer the film industry with her latest project, The 5th Wheel. Having soared to success in reality TV and recently making waves in fashion merchandising with her Skims line, Kardashian is now venturing into the world of comedy. The comic pitch, to be scripted by Paula Pell and Janine Brito, has already ignited a fierce bidding war among five major studios. Kim Kardashian Stuns in Latest Photoshoot for Leading International Magazine!

Kim Kardashian to produce and star in comedy ‘THE 5TH WHEEL.’ (https://t.co/NXzPKbTT1Q) pic.twitter.com/Za0ria37zw — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 19, 2023

