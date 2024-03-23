Ben Affleck was recently captured sporting a brand-new look. The Hollywood star was captured on March 22 looking very different with his new style. In the photos emerging online, the 51-year-old actor was seen in a clean-shaven look as he began filming for The Accountant 2. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2016 film, required Ben to shed his facial hair completely. Ben looks years younger in his new look, and we are not complaining. Jennifer Lopez Enjoys a Cosy Night Out With Ben Affleck at the LA Lakers Game (View Pics).

Ben Affleck Gets Clicked Sporting a Clean-Shaven Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

