Barry Keoghan, who briefly appeared as an unnamed Arkham prisoner in Matt Reeves' 2022 film The Batman, has sparked speculation about his return as Joker in the sequel. While there's no official confirmation from the studio, Keoghan's recent interview with Vanity Fair strongly suggests his involvement in the DC superhero universe once again. Though he didn't directly confirm his role, he didn't deny it, fuelling beliefs that he'll reprise his character alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman Part II. The Batman: Barry Keoghan Opens up About Playing the Joker; Commends Actors Who Played the Role Before Him! (View Post).

Barry Keoghan In The Batman Part II:

Barry Keoghan will return as the Joker in ‘THE BATMAN: PART II.’ (Via: https://t.co/18Kh0UiHm9) pic.twitter.com/pfrYRlSyA3 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)