Get ready for Jason Statham's latest blockbuster, The Beekeeper, to hit theatres soon! This movie is extra special because it's the first time Statham is teaming up with director David Ayer. Following his success in Meg 2: The Trench earlier this year, Statham is all set for another action-packed adventure. The trailer, released in October, showcases Statham at his absolute best, with heart-pounding scenes and intense combat sequences that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The Beekeeper Trailer: Jason Statham Protects the Hive and Exposes Corruption in David Ayer's New Action Film (Watch Video).

Now, before the movie hits the theatres, let us look at some key details here.

Cast: Jason Statham leads the cast as the protagonist, Mr Clay. The film also stars Josh Hutcherson, Enzo Cilenti, Phylicia Rashad, Taylor James, Adam Basil, Bobby Naderi, Chelsea Li, and Megan Le.

Plot: In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as 'Beekeepers'.

Watch the Trailer of the Beekeeper Here:

Release Date: The Beekeeper comes out in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Review: The review for The Beekeeper is not out yet. LatestLY will update you as soon as they are out.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)