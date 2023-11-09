(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
The Boys S4: Antony Starr’s Homelander and Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher Signal Their Menacing Return for 2024 in New Posters
The Boys are set to make a triumphant return in 2024 with the fourth season. Electrifying new posters have been released for the show featuring Homelander and Billy Butcher setting the stage for another thrilling chapter of havoc.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 09, 2023 05:36 PM IST