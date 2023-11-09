Greetings from the diabolical side! Brace yourselves for the return of havoc as The Boys on Prime Video unveils tantalising glimpses of Season 4 with striking new posters. In these sneak peeks, the enigmatic Billy Butcher is captured amidst a ground strewn with confetti and vibrant red and blue balloons, hinting at the chaos that lies ahead. Meanwhile, the formidable Homelander stands with arms wide open, a sinister calm surrounding him as confetti rains down. The anticipation builds for the upcoming 2024 season, promising another rollercoaster ride into the twisted world of super-powered mayhem. The Boys Season 4 Begins Production; Eric Kripke Reveals the Title For the First Episode of Antony Starr's Amazon Series!

View The Boys S4 Posters: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)