Greetings from the diabolical side! Brace yourselves for the return of havoc as The Boys on Prime Video unveils tantalising glimpses of Season 4 with striking new posters. In these sneak peeks, the enigmatic Billy Butcher is captured amidst a ground strewn with confetti and vibrant red and blue balloons, hinting at the chaos that lies ahead. Meanwhile, the formidable Homelander stands with arms wide open, a sinister calm surrounding him as confetti rains down. The anticipation builds for the upcoming 2024 season, promising another rollercoaster ride into the twisted world of super-powered mayhem. The Boys Season 4 Begins Production; Eric Kripke Reveals the Title For the First Episode of Antony Starr's Amazon Series!

View The Boys S4 Posters: