Warner Bros Pictures’ musical drama, The Color Purple, will start streaming on the HBO Max streaming platform from February 16. The reboot, inspired by Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, earned $65 million globally, with $60 million from North American screens since its Christmas release in 2023. Starring a stellar ensemble including Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P Henson, and Halle Bailey, alongside a talented cast of Elizabeth Marvel, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and more, "The Color Purple features a screenplay crafted by the trio of Marcus Gardley, Alice Walker, and Marsha Norman, promising a captivating viewing experience. The Color Purple Trailer: Taraji P Henson and Danielle Brooks Star in This Captivating Adaptation of Alice Walker's Novel and Remake of Steven Spielberg's Classic (Watch Video).

The Color Purple To Stream on Max

‘The Color Purple’ will be available to stream on Max from February 16th. pic.twitter.com/AozYB0NvR9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2024

The Color Purple Trailer

