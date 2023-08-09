The anticipation for The Continental: From the World of John Wick soars as the trailer unveils Mel Gibson as a enigmatic villain. Set to debut on September 22, this spin-off series delves into the origins of the assassins' haven. Spanning three parts, the narrative focuses on young Winston Scott, portrayed by Gibson, who confronts his buried past amidst 1970s New York's treacherous landscape. As he navigates the hotel's enigmatic underworld, Winston's journey becomes a harrowing quest to claim the establishment he'll one day rule. With a blend of mystery and action, the series promises to add depth to the John Wick universe. The Continental Trailer: Peacock’s Three-Part Series From the World of John Wick Is 70s Set Crime Actioner (Watch Video).