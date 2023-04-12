If the impressive, emotional action of John Wick: Chapter 4 wasn't enough for you, you're in luck, as the makers has just released new poster for The Continental and it is about to get bloody. The upcoming series The Continental may promise neutrality to the hitmen, but it is quite sure that audiences will be getting plenty of violence and mayhem out of it. The Continental will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. The Continental: John Wick Prequel Series Adds Mel Gibson and Four Others to the Cast.

Check The New Poster Look Here:

THE BAR WILL BE RAISED pic.twitter.com/ttFSCDnOvq — Peacock (@peacock) April 12, 2023

Check Out Another Poster:

REVENGE WILL BE SUITE pic.twitter.com/eXfqEQS6kP — Peacock (@peacock) April 12, 2023

If You Have Missed The First Poster, Check Here:

PREPARE TO BE FLOORED pic.twitter.com/fvxGLEU1Kw — Peacock (@peacock) April 11, 2023

