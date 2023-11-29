The Crown season 6 Part 2 roles into the new millennium marking the conclusion of Peter Morgan’s groundbreaking series with its Netflix's final six episodes which will air on December 14. Part one depicted the British royal family grappling with the aftermath of Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Fayed's (portrayed by Khalid Abdalla) tragic car crash in Paris. Part two delves into the maturation of Prince William and Prince Harry, with the former (now embodied by newcomer Ed McVey) immersing himself in studies at the University of St Andrews. These first-look photos hint at an unfolding royal romance as William encounters fellow student Kate Middleton (portrayed by Meg Bellamy) during his university years. The Crown Season 6 Part 1 Trailer: Elizabeth Debicki's Netflix Drama Series Shows The Rise and Fallout Of Princess Diana (Watch Video).

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Returns On December 14, Check Out New Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)