As The Crown Season 6 nears its conclusion, the sixth and final installment delves into the evolving landscape of the British monarchy. The Season 6, Part 2 trailer unveils a shift towards the future, with Prince William, portrayed by Ed McVey, navigating his royal legacy while Queen Elizabeth, played by Imelda Staunton, reflects on her journey. Set to premiere on December 14, the series spotlights the public's changing sentiments toward the Royals amidst Tony Blair's surging popularity as Prime Minister. The forthcoming episodes promise to explore pivotal moments, including Blair's ascendancy, royal losses, and the blossoming relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Crown Season 6 Review: Elizabeth Debicki As Princess Diana Impresses; Critics Call the Netflix Series 'Predictable'.

Watch The Crown Season 6 Finale Episode Trailer Here:

"Now is the time." The final episodes of The Crown arrive December 14. pic.twitter.com/2EJ9DeKmde — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2023

