Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's iconic superhero team, The Fantastic Four, has been reimagined with a fresh cast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The makers made an official announcement today on Valentine's Day and revealed the cast with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing). Along with it, they also revealed the release date of the superhero film, which will be debuting on July 25, 2025. The Fantastic Four: Director Matt Shakman Confirms Pedro Pascal is Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic in Upcoming MCU Film!

The Fantastic Four Revealed:

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/unLVxPsjSW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 14, 2024

