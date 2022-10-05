With fans highly anticipating the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel has gone ahead and dropped a little tease to keep them at bay. Releasing a clip, we see Daredevil face off against She-Hulk as Matt seems to have a bit of a friendly banter with her. You can check out Daredevil's return when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Daredevil: Born Again – Charlie Cox to Return as Matt Murdock in 18-Episode Disney+ Marvel Series.

Check Out the Clip:

The first clip of Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil in tonight’s #SheHulk episode. pic.twitter.com/znkeWfJb3Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)