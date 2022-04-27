Cinemacon 2022 had some new footage from The Flash dropped and according from those in attendance, it sounds like a treat. The footage sees the return of Michael Keaton's Batman who also gets to say his iconic line of "You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts!" There are few quick glimpses of Michael Shannon's General Zod in there as well. The Flash directed by Andres Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller releases on June 23, 2022. The Flash Teaser: From Two Barry Allen’s to Supergirl, 5 Things You Probably Missed in the First Promo of Ezra Miller’s DC Movie.

THE FLASH MOVIE TEASER BREAKDOWN Barry goes back in time childhood home Barry watching recording of himself? ticking clock long-haired Barry Seven batsuits! Awesome new Flash costume Batman on Batcylce ZoD! Supergirl! Keaton's BATMAN RETURNS! "You want get nuts? Let's get Nuts !" — Yak (@Fanverse21) April 27, 2022

