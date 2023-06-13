Marking their first appearance since getting into many legal troubles, star Ezra Miller let their presence be known at the premiere of The Flash. Taking the center stage after being introduced by Andy Muschietti to cheers, Miller delivered a speech thanking the cast and crew of the film while also thanking those who supported them in life. The Flash: Ezra Miller Makes First Public Appearance Since Legal Issues at the Red Carpet Premiere of Their DC Film (Watch Video).

Check Out Ezra Miller's Speech at The Flash Premiere:

Ezra Miller thanks #TheFlash director Andy and Barbara’s Muschietti, the Warner Bros. brass and DC co-chairs Peter Safran and James Gunn for their “grace and discernment and care” and the cast pic.twitter.com/82vNFjioQ4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

