Those who were there attending CinemaCon 2023 got to watch an early screening of The Flash following Warner Bros' film panel, and it looks like we must trust the hype. Every reaction coming out of the screening has nothing but good things to say about it, calling the movie "tremendous" and "one of the best superhero movies ever made." Here are some of the tweets from those who got to see it. The Flash Trailer 2: Ezra Miller's Barry Allen Breaks the Universe In New Look at the Upcoming DC Film (Watch Video).

Fantastic!

Tremendous!

Believe the Hype!

Awesome!

Great!

Absolute Blast!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)