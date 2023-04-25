The hype for The Flash is certainly high, and those who have watched the film have shared nothing but praise for it. From Tom Cruise praising the film to James Gunn as well calling it one of the "greatest" superhero movies of our time, the acclaim is endless. Now, Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav has also chimed in with his opinion saying that its the "best superhero movie" he has ever seen. The Flash: New Trailer of Ezra Miller's DC Superhero Movie to Drop at THIS Time!

Check Out the Tweet:

David Zaslav calls ‘THE FLASH’ the best superhero movie he’s ever seen. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/yXqkhb6dVV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)