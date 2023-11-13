The much-anticipated Garfield Movie trailer has delighted fans with a charming glimpse into the upcoming animated film featuring Chris Pratt as the iconic orange cat. The trailer cleverly weaves between Garfield's adorable origins as a pizza-loving baby cat, his introduction to John, and scenes from his current life alongside Odie. The addition of Garfield's father promises a fresh layer to the beloved feline's story, adding humor and heart to the narrative. Chris Pratt Birthday Special: 10 Funny and Endearing Star Lord Quotes of the Guardians of the Galaxy Star That Made us Fall in Love With Him!

Watch The Garfield Movie Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)