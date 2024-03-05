The notorious cat Garfield who looks rather innocent will soon embark on a dangerous adventure with his lost father Vic. The trailers for the movie have been dropped on March 4 and promise a full-filled thrilling journey. The film is helmed by Mark Dindal and is produced by John Cohen. Garfield has been voiced by Chris Pratt, and Vic has been voiced by the sensational Samuel L. Jackson. Directed by Mark Dindal, the film also features Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang. The Garfield Movie is set to hit the theatres on May 24, 2024. The Garfield Movie Trailer: Chris Patt's Monday-Hating, Lasagna-Loving, Lazy Indoor Fat Kitty Embarks on Wild Adventure with His Furry Father on High-Stake Heist (Watch Video).

Watch The Garfield Movie Trailer Here:

