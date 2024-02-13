Netflix is set to release a TV series titled The Gentleman, based on Guy Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. The show stars Theo James as Eddie Horniman, who inherits his father's country estate along with a cannabis empire belonging to Michael Pearson. Eddie becomes embroiled in Britain's criminal underworld as he tries to keep his inheritance, partnering with shady characters and breaking the law in the process. The series consists of eight episodes and will premiere on Netflix on March 7. The Gentlemen Teaser: Theo James Tackles Gangsters and Other Shady Characters in Netflix Crime Series (Watch Video).

The Gentlemen To Premiere On March 7:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)