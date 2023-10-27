Veena Sud, acclaimed for her work in dark crime and mystery dramas, has been announced as the showrunner for the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios series based on Stieg Larsson's Millennium novels, including The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. The series was initially reported in development in May 2020, with a focus on one of the novels' central characters, Lisbeth Salander, though specific plot details are still undisclosed. A Nightmare on Elm Street Made Rooney Mara Almost Quit Acting, Here’s Why.

View TGWTDT Update:

‘THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO’ series is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios with Veena Sud as showrunner. (https://t.co/rEDCe0sKSU) pic.twitter.com/Hv7IDVAuF7 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)