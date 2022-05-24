The Gray Man trailer was unveiled on May 24 and Dhanush's fans cannot keep calm after they watched him sharing screen space with such biggies. Dhanush can be seen for a very small time in the trailer video, showing some of his action skills. Netizens are super excited to see Dhanush on the Netflix's Hollywood film also starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans. The synopsis of the action-thriller reads, "When the CIA's most skilled mercenary known as Court Gentry aka Sierra Six accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, he becomes the target and is hunted around the world by psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen and international assassins." The Gray Man Trailer: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush’s Netflix Film Promises Electrifying Action and Thrills (Watch Video).

#TheGrayMan - #Dhanush Mr.D - Pride Of Indian Cinema🌟 Happy To See Him as Pan-World Star🔥 Sharing Screen With Those Hollywood Stars is Not a Easy Thing👏🏼 Let All Actor Fans Stop The Fan Fight. It's Time To Celebrate Mr.D🎉 pic.twitter.com/9l7CEkXK4V — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) May 24, 2022

