The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is the fifth installment in The Hunger Games franchise. Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, this dystopian science fiction action film stars Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in the leading roles as Coriolanus “Coryo” Snow and Lucy Gray Baird, respectively. Ahead of the film’s worldwide release, it was premiered in a special screening and critics have lauded the movie. From hailing the performances to calling it as a ‘magnificent movie’, take a look at some of the reviews on Francis Lawrence directorial. Olivia Rodrigo's Vocals Soar in Sensational Ballad 'Can't Catch Me Now' for The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes! (Watch Video).

'Very Good'

#TheHungerGames The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is very good. The depiction of the games is terrific and really captures this scaled down and arguably more intensely brutal version of what we see in the future. However, don’t think the ending captures the impact the book did. pic.twitter.com/WeNanTcXqC — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) November 5, 2023

'Entertaining'

THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES is the best #HungerGames movie yet. It’s darker, more of a character study than anything, but always genuinely entertaining. With high stakes, solid action, and killer performances, it’s a thrilling return to Panem. pic.twitter.com/W3V6vYqzX4 — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) November 5, 2023

'Entire Cast Is Phenomenal'

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes perfectly delivers the downward spiral of who will become President Coriolanus Snow that fans love to hate. The entire cast is phenomenal. Tom Blyth gives the performance of a lifetime! #HungerGames #TheBalladOfSongbirdsAndSnakes pic.twitter.com/IuvCnfLyc3 — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 5, 2023

'Story Is Well Executed'

#TheBalladOfSongbirdsAndSnakes is one of the best #TheHungerGames films. Coriolanus Snow’s “rise to power” story is well executed by F. Lawrence in this colder, twistier & more interesting prequel. Tom Blyth impresses, @rachelzegler shines bright & Jason Schwartzman is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/6od5RbANYt — Fico Cangiano (@FicoCangiano) November 5, 2023

'Magic'

also, having read the book and knowing how president snow is, tom blyth was so spot on with his performance — like he totally *got* the nuance of playing a character who wasn’t born evil but is a result of his own choices. there’s SUCH a shift in tone when coryo becomes snow pic.twitter.com/is3EoPTWaZ — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) November 5, 2023

and of course i fell in love with rachel zegler’s lucy gray, because literally how could you not??? rachel’s portrayal has hints of jennifer lawrence’s katniss, but at the same time is totally her own. also i could listen to “the hanging tree” forever it’s so good pic.twitter.com/mctvbC0V3n — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) November 5, 2023

'Pretty Good'

The new #HungerGames movie is actually pretty good I’m not a huge fan of the franchise and I was definitely entertained!#BalladofSongBirdsandSnakes Review embargo lifts Thursday! pic.twitter.com/pCxziyKPa2 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 5, 2023

'Magnificent Movie'

#HungerGames #TheBalladOfSongbirdsAndSnakes is a magnificent movie that enriches the original franchise. The cast is outstanding, Pete Dinklage, Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis and Tom Blyth are STANDOUTS. Production design and score being also highlights. Full review on Nov 7. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/STu7brvKYg — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 5, 2023

