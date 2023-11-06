The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is the fifth installment in The Hunger Games franchise. Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, this dystopian science fiction action film stars Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in the leading roles as Coriolanus “Coryo” Snow and Lucy Gray Baird, respectively. Ahead of the film’s worldwide release, it was premiered in a special screening and critics have lauded the movie. From hailing the performances to calling it as a ‘magnificent movie’, take a look at some of the reviews on Francis Lawrence directorial. Olivia Rodrigo's Vocals Soar in Sensational Ballad 'Can't Catch Me Now' for The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes! (Watch Video).

