The Invitation trailer is out! The synopsis of the horror-thriller film reads, "After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity." The flick will arrive in theatres on August 26. Thor- Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Shares How His Character Has Probably Become More Like Him Over the Years.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

