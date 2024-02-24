A new report coming up from InSneider suggests that DC Studios is developing The Jurassic League. According to the latest reports, DC Studios CEO James Gunn will executive produce The Jurrasic League, with writer Brian Lynch, who wrote Minions and Secret Life of Pets. The upcoming untitled animated project will be based on The Jurrasic League, which transforms superheroes into prehistoric creatures. The project is reportedly being discussed and will soon roar into action. Superman Legacy: James Gunn Shares First Cast Photo After Table Read with David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult.

Animated Jurassic League Movie in Works at DC:

A animated ‘JURASSIC LEAGUE’ movie is in the works at DC. (Via: @TheInSneider) pic.twitter.com/vNjRhdhYm7 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 24, 2024

