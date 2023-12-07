A new update has been revealed for the highly anticipated second season of The Last of Us, which is now set for release in 2025. Viewers can brace themselves for an even more intense and terrifying experience as the HBO show promises to raise the stakes by introducing a new and potentially even more horrifying threat. Building upon the established universe of the franchise, Season 2 aims to delve deeper into the world of The Last of Us games while also incorporating unique twists and surprises. IMDb Top 10 Series of 2023: From The Last of Us, Succession Season 4 to Black Mirror Season 6 – Check Out the Complete List.

View The Last of Us Update:

The second season of ‘The Last of Us’ will be released in 2025. pic.twitter.com/AoFC3KbyVQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 7, 2023

