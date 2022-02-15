The Lord of the Rings fans are about to be eating well. Not only do they have The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power to look forward too, but as well as the anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Not much detail is known about this project yet aside from the fact it will release on April 21, 2024.

Check Out The Details Below:

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' releases April 21, 2024 It is an anime film set roughly 200 years before the events of 'The Lord of the Rings' movies (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/y4ohsmPsvM — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 14, 2022

