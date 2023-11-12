The Marvels Box Office Collection: Brie Larson's Film Disappoints With $47 Million Domestic Debut, Garners $110.3 Million Globally – Reports

The Marvels didn’t go higher, further or faster during its opening weekend in theaters. The latest entrant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hauled in an estimated $47 million domestically (from from 4,030 locations)over its debut weekend, the lowest in the 30-plus-film franchise’s history. According to CNBC reports, the superhero film garnered $63.3 million in ticket sales, bringing its global haul to $110.3 million. The Marvels Receives 54% Rotten Tomatoes Score, Making It MCU’s 3rd Rotten Film.

Check Out The Marvels BO Collection Post Here:

Disney's The Marvels debuted with an estimated $63.3M internationally. Estimated global total stands at $110.3M.#TheMarvels #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/1i0Zcju5x1 — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) November 12, 2023

Check Out Another Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)