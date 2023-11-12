The Marvels Box Office Collection: Brie Larson's Film Disappoints With $47 Million Domestic Debut, Garners $110.3 Million Globally – Reports

While the MCU is renowned for its blockbuster successes, its latest installment, The Marvels, has set a record for low box office collections.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 12, 2023 10:25 PM IST

The Marvels didn’t go higher, further or faster during its opening weekend in theaters. The latest entrant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hauled in an estimated $47 million domestically (from from 4,030 locations)over its debut weekend, the lowest in the 30-plus-film franchise’s history. According to CNBC reports, the superhero film garnered $63.3 million in ticket sales, bringing its global haul to $110.3 million. The Marvels Receives 54% Rotten Tomatoes Score, Making It MCU’s 3rd Rotten Film.

