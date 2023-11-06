As if The Marvels weren't already facing enough challenges prior to its release to the general public, Nia DaCosta, the writer and director of the film, had already demonstrated her unique storytelling abilities with films such as Candyman and Little Woods. Her next project, Hedda, is currently in pre-production, and DaCosta relocated to London earlier this year for the film, all while The Marvels from the MCU was still in post-production. According to a source from Variety, DaCosta's departure during post-production was considered 'kind of weird.' However, the director has now cleared the air and debunked the news about leaving the film during post-production. She stated that she was under contractual obligation and was quoted as saying, "It really wasn't as dramatic as people are thinking it is". The Marvels: Park Seo-joon's Role in Brie Larson's Marvel Film LEAKED? Here's What We Know!.

