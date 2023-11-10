Iman Vellani, the breakout star known for her role as Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, left fans delighted and surprised as she made a special appearance at a screening of The Marvels. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as Vellani, whose portrayal of the beloved character has garnered widespread acclaim, took the stage to greet fans and share in the collective enthusiasm for the Marvel film. Her surprise appearance added an extra layer of magic to the event, creating a memorable experience for those fortunate enough to witness the young actress in person. The Marvels Movie Review: Iman Vellani Salvages The Show But This 'Mid' Marvel Film Can't Save MCU's Downslide.

Watch Video Here:

Iman Vellani surprising fans at a screening of ‘THE MARVELS’. pic.twitter.com/j86eSZgDjK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 10, 2023

